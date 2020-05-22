May 22, 2020 | 5:00 am

Small and medium-sized companies face less demand for products or services during the health emergency. This has implications for company income. However, operating expenses have not reduced for SMEs that must cover payroll, rent or services such as electricity and telephony.

These companies require liquidity and capital to stay in operation and the banking institutions, due to the situation, it is difficult for them to grant new loans.

A survey conducted by the Bank for International Settlements reveals that among 40,000 international firms, up to half of companies do not have enough cash to cover their operating costs during the year.

Banks are providing facilities for current clients or for current loans because companies also have problems paying them.

Banks are dealing with this situation and have less capital available to lend to new companies

said Edmundo Montaño, CEO of fintech Drip Capital México.

Up to 58% of SMEs are rejected by banking institutions when applying for a loan or financing, according to the latest Global Survey on Trade Financing by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

In the absence of financing for SMEs, the financing services offered by fintech companies appear on the scene. One of those options is factoring financing, which is also provided by other banking institutions and Sofomes.

Many companies are having trouble that their customers’ payments are taking a long time to receive or customers are unable to pay because they are in trouble. Factoring solves this problem. The moment you make a shipment, the factor pays your invoice and at that moment you receive liquidity for something you sold and you convert that account to cash. All this without resorting to debt or without increasing the company’s liabilities.

Factoring requests have increased up to 50%, according to data from Drip Capital Mexico.

This demand is because factoring has advantages that solve common problems of the cash conversion cycle and access to capital sources, according to Montaño.

Manuel Piñera, credit director for the fintech Cumplo, commented that many SMEs demand an increase in their line of credit or that new bills be rated because their debtors asked for a longer term or because they have not been paid.

How does factoring financing work?

Factoring financing is that a financial institution advances the payment of bills to a company for something it has already sold.

“Many companies are having problems in that their clients’ payments are taking a long time to receive them or that clients cannot pay because they have problems,” said Edmundo.

One of the benefits of factoring is that it also provides liquidity and helps reduce risk.

For example, factoring is sometimes without recourse, that is, invoices that finance fintech such as Drip are insured with commercial credit insurance. If at any time a buyer of one of your clients is unable to pay the invoice due to insolvency or bankruptcy, the invoice is insured.

Piñera agrees with the security of factoring, since it is about the capital financed arriving for a matter of returning liquid something that has already been done. With this, the risk is greatly reduced.

With the reverse factoring you give the possibility that the SME, beyond their current situation of both credit quality and financial situation, has the possibility of making liquid what they owe and applying it to their payroll or income so that they have that gasoline in these months they have been complicated

In Drip’s case, they have algorithms that help them more systematically measure the true risks of financing. With this method they can approve SMEs that a bank would reject due to the risk model that traditional institutions have.

IDB Invest support promotes factoring modality

In Mexico, factoring is a financial product that has not been widely used. But the crisis and the announcement by the Mexican Business Council and IDB Invest about factoring financing for MSMEs have triggered its popularity, according to Montaño.

The specialists consider that before they were not so demanded because it does not work as a traditional credit in which money is deposited and they begin to pay.

In factoring it is a more complex process because not only the client is qualified, but also its buyers, who are going to pay the invoice. Then you will qualify invoice by invoice.

For a bank that has manual processes, according to Montaño, it did not make sense to finance bills from an SME. He considers that it is a product that is provided to solve the problem by means of technology as with which fintech works.

We see an accelerated increase in the interest of our specific product. Any company that offers factoring will see growth. This fintech revolution benefits SMEs the most and it is a lot of what fintech does, using technology to better understand risk and automate the process of financing them and that makes sense

