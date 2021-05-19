Financing for oil, gas and coal must be stopped to achieve zero emissions: IEA

By Nina Chestney

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal projects if the world wants to reach zero net emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, warning more radical organism to curb fossil fuels.

However, it seems unlikely that there will be an abrupt halt to new oil and gas projects between now and next year, as the plans of large energy companies continue to lean heavily towards hydrocarbons, and countries like Norway plan to issue new licenses. .

“The path to net zero is difficult, but it is still achievable. If we want to reach net zero in 2050 we do not need more investment in new oil, gas and coal projects,” Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, told Reuters.

“It is up to investors to choose the portfolio they prefer, but there are risks and rewards,” he added.

The 2015 Paris agreement on climate change aims to limit the rise in temperatures to as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times to avoid more devastating impacts from global warming, requiring a net greenhouse gas emission of zero by 2050.

The number of countries that have committed to reaching net zero has increased, but even if their commitments are met, there will still be an emission of 22 billion tons of carbon dioxide in the world in 2050, leading to an increase in the temperature around 2.1 degrees by 2100, said the IEA in its report “Net Zero by 2050”.

The report, intended to guide the next round of global climate talks to be held in Scotland in November, sets more than 400 points to achieve net zero, and was requested by the British chair of the talks, Alok Sharma.

Continue reading the story

“(This is) a huge blow to the fossil fuel industry. This is a complete turnaround for the IEA, led by fossil companies, from five years ago,” said Dave Jones, head of the group’s global program. Ember reflection.

Environmental activists had already said that the IEA, on whose analysis and data the energy policies of governments and companies around the world are based, underestimated the role of renewable energy in its reports.

RENEWABLE

To achieve net zero, global investment in the supply of fossil fuels should be reduced from an average of $ 575 billion in the last five years to $ 110 billion in 2050, limiting investment in fossil fuels to maintaining production from oil fields. existing oil and natural gas, according to the IEA.

Asked about the IEA’s conclusion on new fossil fuel projects, Gina McCarthy, White House climate adviser, told a virtual event at Columbia University’s Center for Global Energy Policy: “I think it’s one of the things we have to think about and fight about. “

The IEA added that new internal combustion engine cars should not be sold and that the global power sector should reach net zero emissions by 2040.

A massive deployment of renewable energies will be necessary. Almost 90% of electricity generation should come from renewables by 2050 and most of the rest from nuclear power.

Solar photovoltaic power should reach 630 gigawatts per year by 2030 and wind power should increase to 390 GW. Taken together, this is four times the annual record for new capacity additions set last year.

According to the IEA, annual emissions savings will largely depend on investments and new technologies, such as direct airborne carbon capture and green hydrogen, and around half of emissions reductions by mid-century , compared to 2020, will come from technologies currently under development.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; additional reporting by Noah Browning, Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)