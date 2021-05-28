Financial Results for the Full Year 2020/21

Lenovo Delivers Record Fourth Quarter Results and New Fiscal Year Milestone – Exceeds $ 60 Billion In Revenue, With Record Annual Profits

Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (PINK SHEETS: LNVGY) today announced record results for the Group, both in the fourth quarter and in the fiscal year, with extraordinary growth in all business areas. The results demonstrate the strength of the Group and its ability to achieve balanced, consistent and sustainable growth while continuing to diversify and transform in line with its corporate 3S strategy (Smart IoT, Smart Infrastructure, Smart Solutions).

Group revenue in the fourth quarter grew 48% year-on-year to $ 15.6 billion. Earnings posted their fastest growth rate in two years, with pre-tax income of $ 380 million and net income of $ 260 million, increasing 392% and 512% respectively. Fourth quarter results closed a record year, with Group annual revenue exceeding $ 60 billion, an increase of more than $ 10 billion from the previous year. Profits grew even faster, with pre-tax income of nearly $ 1.8 billion and net income of $ 1.2 billion, both growing over 70% year-over-year.

Lenovo’s Board of Directors declared a final dividend of 3.09 US cents or 24 HKD cents per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Financial highlights:

Ex. FISCAL 2020/2021

Million USD

Ex. FISCAL 2019/2020

Million USD

Change

Q4 2020/2021

Million USD

Q4 2019/2020

Million USD

Change

Group income

60 742

50 716

twenty %

15 630

10 579

48%

Profit before tax

1774

1018

74%

380

77

392%

Net result

(profit attributable to shareholders)

1178

665

77%

260

43

512%

Earnings per share(USD cents)

9.54

5.58

3.96

2.19

0.36

1.83

Quote from the President and CEO – Yuanqing Yang:

“Last quarter we posted our highest growth in nearly a decade and closed the fiscal year with the new milestone of exceeding $ 60 billion in revenue and significant earnings growth to a new record. These all-time highs were achieved by building on our core competencies of a clear strategy, innovative products, operational excellence and a global-local model to meet the new needs in the New Normal, “said Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo president and CEO. “Going forward, we will take advantage of the enormous growth opportunities created by the market trends of updating information consumption, updating infrastructure and updating applications to drive long-term sustainable growth and ensure that we can build an even future. smarter in the years to come. “

The fourth quarter record is driven by simultaneous double-digit revenue growth across all major activities

The best fourth quarter in the history of personal computers and smart devices (PCs and Smart Devices – PCSD), with revenues of USD 12.4 billion, 46% more than in the same period of the previous year, and a maximum profitability of 6.7%.

All geographies posted double-digit growth in PCSD revenue and personal computer volume outpaced the market, further strengthening the company’s global position as number one in PC sales.

Tablets have seen a breakthrough, with shipments growing 157% year-over-year, roughly three times faster than the market.

The volumes of the highest growth and Premium segments (Gaming, Thin & Light, Chromebooks, Visuals) continue to outperform the market and offer strong growth rates of two to three digits.

The income of the Mobile Business Group (MBG) achieved hypergrowth, increasing 86% year-over-year to $ 1.54 billion, achieving a pre-tax profit of $ 21 million, a record since the Motorola acquisition.

Expanding carrier relationships and a strong product portfolio, including 5G products, saw smartphone volumes grow at triple-digit rates in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market share of smartphones in our most prominent place in Latin America reached a record high of almost 21%.

The income of the Data Center Group (DCG) They were strong, growing 32% year-on-year to $ 1.6 billion, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in the market. Profitability improved 4.4 points compared to the previous year.

The cloud service provider business grew 73% year-on-year and with a 61-point share of the market.

In the fourth quarter, record revenues were achieved in the areas of Servers, Storage, Software Defined Infrastructure, Software and High Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence (HPC / AI). Traditional storage was the most prominent, with a year-on-year growth of 73%.

Emerging standout business with strong signs of future growth.

Transformation businesses they also achieved record growth, driven by continued strong growth in software and services revenue *, which increased 44% year-on-year. Revenue from managed services * (DaaS, TruScale) nearly doubled, and revenue from solutions * grew 65% year-over-year.

Important fiscal year thanks to the use of basic skills: clear strategy, product innovation, operational excellence and global / local model.

For the first time, Group revenue exceeded USD 60 billion , adding more than 10 billion dollars, that is, a 20% year-on-year growth in just one year.

The PCSD and MBG and DCG groups achieved revenue growth of 20% and 15% respectively.

The service-oriented transformation of the group continues to advance. Software and services revenue grew twice as fast as the Group’s total revenue, almost 40% year-on-year, to a record $ 4.9 billion, which now represent 8% * of the Group’s revenues.

Operational highlights

Effective April 1, 2021, Lenovo Group will bring together service and solution teams and resources from across the company to form a specific organization – the new Solutions & Services Group (SSG). This business group will further strengthen our portfolio of attached services and increase adhesion rates, improve and expand managed services, and develop repeatable solutions in key verticals.

The global supply chain The Group remains best-in-class, with the global footprint expanding to include a new in-house factory in Hungary that will be fully operational by the end of 2021. Recently, Gartner ranked Lenovo as one of the 25 best supply chains in the world, citing the company as an example of customer-oriented business transformation, noted for embracing the use of advanced technologies, such as 5G, Blockchain, and artificial intelligence, to optimize the delivery of products and solutions to customers in 180 markets.

Progress and ambitions around sustainability continue at a significant pace , with a 92% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions over the past decade and aggressive new science-based targets for 2030 to drive progress even further. The company has also been recognized by the annual Corporate Knights index as one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world.

The company was named as one of the most innovative companies in the world by the Boston Consulting Group, ranking 25th out of the top 50.

Business outlook

The challenges of the EJ. FISCAL 20/21 continue, to varying degrees, into the new year. However, with the permanent changes in the market accelerated in the last year the Group’s outlook for the remainder of 2021 and fiscal year 21/22 remain positive. Market changes in the last year are driving three major trends that the Group is taking advantage of. First of all, the consumption update, as customers spend more time with their devices, buy more and update more often. Second, the infrastructure upgrade, in which customers go from purchasing data center products to purchasing total infrastructure solutions. And finally, the application update, with highly accelerated digitization and intelligent transformation, made possible by artificial intelligence, made a reality. Lenovo’s proven track record of performance, its global-local operating model, and the new organizational structure aligned with these trends, will further strengthen the Group’s ability to drive long-term sustainable growth.

* billed income

LENOVO GROUP

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the fiscal quarter and the entire fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

(in millions of USD, except for data per share)

T4

Ex. TAX 202/2021

T4

Ex. FISCAL 2019/2020

YoY change

Ex. FISCAL 2020/2021

Ex. FISCAL 2019/2020

Year-on-year change

Income

15 630

10 579

48%

60 742

50 716

twenty %

Gross profit

2688

1861

44%

9768

8357

17%

Gross profit margin

17.2%

17.6%

(0.4) points

16.1%

16.5%

(0.4) points

Operating expenses

(2209)

(1695)

30%

(7588)

(6918)

10%

Relationship between expenses and income

14.1%

16.0%

(1.9) points

12.5%

13.6%

(1,1) points

Operating profit

479

166

188%

2180

1439

52%

Other non-operating expenses: net

(99)

(89)

eleven %

(406)

(421)

(3) %

Profit before tax

380

77

392%

1774

1018

74%

Fiscal charges

(95)

(14)

585%

(461)

(213)

116%

Profit for the period / year

285

63

350%

1313

805

63%

Minority stakes

(25)

(twenty)

twenty %

(135)

(140)

(3) %

Profits attributable to shareholders

260

43

512%

1178

665

77%

Earnings per share (cents)

Basics

2.19

0.36

1.83

9.54

5.58

3.96

Diluted

1.94

0.35

1.59

8.91

5.43

3.48

