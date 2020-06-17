German airline Lufthansa warned that a rescue package of 9,000 million euros (10,200 million dollars) could be in danger due to criticism from a major shareholder

AP –

Lufthansa called the shareholders on Wednesday to perform at a special meeting next week.

The airline has accepted the plan, which would give a government fund stabilization a 20% stake. The shareholders they have to approve the deal at an extraordinary meeting on June 25.

Lufthansa predicted that less than half of the shareholders They will attend the session and, in view of statements by shareholder Heinz-Hermann Thiele that raised doubts about its approval, the company sees the possibility that the rescue package will fail to win the required two-thirds majority.

He added: « This would mean that Deutsche Lufthansa AG would possibly have to apply for insolvency protection a few days after the Annual General Meeting if no other solution is found immediately. «

The company « urgently asks » all shareholders who exercise their right to vote. A simple majority is only necessary if more than 50% are present at the meeting.