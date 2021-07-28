Financial reporting monitor for the second quarter of 2021

July 27, 2021 | 6:04 pm

The second quarter reporting season is here. The results for the period that ran between April and June will reveal how quickly the businesses of Mexican companies improved, while the vaccination process in the country accelerated and restrictions on mobility were relaxed.

With the recovery of the economy underway, the issuers that make up the Price and Quote Index (IPC) of the Mexican Stock Exchange publish their financial statements. Check here the reports of the companies.