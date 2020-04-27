BRASÍLIA – Economists in the financial market lowered the forecast for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year and also their estimate for inflation.

The projections are part of the market bulletin, known as the Focus report, released on Monday, 27, by the Central Bank (BC). The data was collected last week in a survey of more than 100 financial institutions.

For the GDP of 2020, the expectation of reduction went from 2.96% to 3.34%. This was the eleventh week followed by a downward revision of the indicator.

Despite the new drop, the market forecast for the contraction of Brazilian GDP in 2020 is still below that released by the World Bank, which estimates a fall of 5%, and by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which forecasts a drop of 5.3 %.

The new reduction in expectations for the level of activity was made amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which has brought down the world economy and put the world on the road to a recession.

In recent months, both the Ministry of Economy and the Central Bank have revised their estimates and started to forecast GDP stability (without high, but also without contraction) this year.

For the next year, the financial market forecast for GDP growth dropped from 3.10% to 3%.

Inflation

According to the report released by the Central Bank, financial market analysts reduced the inflation estimate for 2020 from 2.23% to 2.20%. It was the seventh reduction followed by the indicator. The expectation remains below the central target of 4% and also the floor of the target system – which is 2.5% this year.

Under the current rule, the IPCA may vary between 2.5% and 5.5% without the target being formally breached. When the target is not met, the BC has to write a public letter explaining the reasons.

The inflation target is set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve this, the Central Bank raises or reduces the basic interest rate of the economy (Selic).

For 2021, the financial market maintained its inflation forecast at 3.40%. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.75% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2.25% to 5.25%.

Selic

The market continued to forecast a reduction in the Selic rate in the coming months, which currently stands at 3.75% per year. Analysts continued to estimate a decline to 3.25% per year in early May, and a further cut in mid-June – to 3% per year (new historic floor, if confirmed) – a level at which it would close 2020.

By the end of 2021, market expectations dropped from 4.50% to 4.25% per year. This means that analysts continue to estimate high interest rates next year, albeit to a lesser extent.

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

.