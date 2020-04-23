Like so many other “galériennes” on the WTA circuit, the prospect of a white season makes her fear an advanced end of career which she did not want. Elixane Lechemia had other ambitions for the end of the season and the year 2021. The Lyonnaise (119th in the world in doubles) has not trained on a tennis court since March 16. She is only bound by a rigorous discipline and has been forced to work on the physical since, almost every day. Lack accompanies uncertainty. Because beyond being unable to fully live out his passion, it is towards an economic dead end that the Covid-19 leads it.

Resources are shrinking

“I have a little safety margin for the coming months, but it is tiny,” she told RMC Sport. “It is not a pleasant situation to live with. If there is no “Helpers, this is really worrying.” It’s a life of tournaments and prize money that she’s led for a few years. Elixane Lechemia is used to counting her money. Each match earns him enough to pay for travel, training and daily life. But there it’s worse. Because it is his rent that is at stake.

Lechemia: “I used to live in the red”

“I cling to the idea that on July 13, some tournaments can start again, she says. Otherwise, I will ask myself the question of a career stop …” Freelance worker, the Lyonnaise hopes to get a help first, pending a possible gesture from the French Tennis Federation (FFT).

In the most complete unknown, even if she puts it into perspective by explaining that she has “fewer charges than in other years”, she hangs on. What helps him to pass the course? “The fact that I used to live in financial red.” What is most missing in this period of confinement? “To rub shoulders with the world of tennis …”

