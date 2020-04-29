The price of the dollar was once again faithful to the balance that defined the course of the rest of the financial prices during the positive round for Argentine stocks and neutral for bonds.

The fall in stock parities and also the blue dollar, after new restrictions applied to the composition of the portfolios of the Mutual Investment Funds (FCI) in pesos, they were transferred to the rest of the operations with assets, whose dollar valuations remained very sustained, while they exhibited few variants in domestic currency.

Late Tuesday, the National Securities Commission (CNV) established that the FCI in pesos must invest at least 75% of the fund’s assets in financial instruments and negotiable securities issued in national currency.

“This would imply an offer of approximately 500 million dollars in the coming days”, indicated a report from the settlement and compensation agent Neix.

The trend also spread to the parallel market, where the blue dollar subtracted three pesos, or 2.5%, to 117 pesos for sale.

In the formal exchange market there were no major developments. The dollar wholesaler rose 11 cents, $ 66.75, while in the average of banks of the electronic microcenter the electronic commerce demarcated a sale value to the public from $ 89.77, with the application of the 30% tax to the demand of individuals.

The 2% decline for the dollar in Brazil to 5.38 reais, after having surpassed 5.70 reais last week, unzipped the formal market.

In wheels in which a low amount is negotiated if it is taken into account that it is the seasonal period of liquidation of agricultural exports – just over USD 200 million -, it was again present the Central Bank with sales cash to cover the demand. Since last April 15, the monetary authority has sold some 400 million of dollars.

The Sovereign bonds in dollars they moved in mixed terrain sustained by a better external climate, “in the framework of speculative purchases awaiting a rapprochement between the Government and creditors for the million-dollar sovereign debt restructuring,” . said.

The proposal presented by the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, to the holders of debt in dollars consisted of an interest cut of 62%, a grace period of three years and a capital withdrawal of 5.4% on a debt in foreign currency estimated at some 65,000 million dollars.

Investments Personal Portfolio He noted that “with limited deadlines, the expectation of the final result will set the pace of the market based on the probability of acceptance of the exchange offer, which for the moment still low. In this framework, a possible rapprochement between the government and creditors continues to generate some optimism this week. “

The risk country Argentina rose 62 integers, to 4,050 basis points, compared to the 1,770 points at which it closed 2019.

On the action side, he contrasted the Steady rebound for second consecutive ADR wheel of Argentine companies that trade on Wall Street, with the few variations of the prices in pesos on the screens of ByMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos).

Accompanied by lower aversion to investment risk, which helped emerging assets, Argentine stocks up 12% in dollars in New York, where he Dow Jones it advanced 2.2%, to approach 25,000 points.

Instead, eThe collapse of the “cash counted” neutralized this rise, measured in pesos, and the S&P Merval index in Buenos Aires gained 0.4% to 33,085 units, after having climbed 10% on Tuesday.

The Merval in dollars jumped 9% on the day and broke the resistance of 300 points after a month, an increase that was “led by bank papers although also accompanied by energy and oil companies, and driven by foreign operators oriented to trading,” said the economist. Gustavo Ber.

Jorge Fedio, technical analyst at Clave Bursátil contributed that “with the prices being very low and super devalued in dollars scattered on the floor, we expected that click without knowing when, but it occurred on the stock market, which had already been rising to Wall Street from the March, 19″.