The Governor of the Central Bank, Héctor Valdez Albizu, will submit a new facility to channel other financing for up to RD $ 20,000 million for the Tourism, Export, Construction and Manufacturing Industry sectors, through financial intermediation entities.

The entity reported that this would be making more than RD $ 120 billion and US $ 622 million available to economic agents to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

This information was given in a meeting held by Valdez Albizu with the Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero Ortiz; the Superintendent of Banks, Luis Armando Asunción Álvarez; and some representatives of the productive sectors of the economy of the Dominican Republic, in which they reviewed the monetary and financial measures that have been adopted in recent months before COVID-19.

Through a press release, it was announced that financial entities would access the resources of this new facility through Repos, to be used as new loans to companies in the aforementioned sectors, as well as for refinancing, at an interest rate no higher 8% per year for a period of 3 years.

Likewise, they will have a special regulatory treatment for 1 year, as they are classified with risk category A, awarded with 0% of provisions and will not be considered in the solvency index, highlights the press release.

Valdez Albizu indicated that, in addition to the injections into the foreign exchange market for US $ 1,660 million that have been made during the year through the Electronic Currency Platform, some US $ 622 million have been made available to financial entities, through Repos in foreign currency and release of legal reserve in dollars.

Reopening of the economy

The reopening, as indicated by the main leaders of business associations, should be carried out gradually, when the High Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus considers it prudent, with a protocol that contains control and security measures.

In this regard, it was stated that, for many of the sectors, especially for Tourism, a preparation period of 30 to 45 days is necessary to achieve the proper functioning, as stated by the president of Asonahores, Paola Rainieri, and the prominent businessman of this sector, Frank Rainieri.

Senior executives and representatives of the National Council of Private Companies (CONEP), the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD), the Dominican Federation of Financial Institutions, the Association of Commercial Banks (ABA), the Hotel Association participated in the meeting. and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), the Mining and Oil Chamber of the Dominican Republic (CAMIPE), the National Organization of Commercial Companies (ONEC), the Dominican Association of Free Zones (ADOZONA), the Association of Builders and Promoters of Housing (Acoprovi) and the Dominican Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (Codopyme).

