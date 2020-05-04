The expansion of the Covid-19 throughout the planet and its high contagion rate have created a state of exception that forces different sectors to shuffle and give again. With major markets shrinking, experts in economics and finance have a number of tips for getting through this storm without losing money and even making a profit. Here is everything you need to know to invest in times of isolation and take advantage of all that digital tools have to offer us when doing business.

This year it will have a special place in history books for different reasons. In addition to the rapid expansion of Covid-19 unleashing a pandemic across the globe, many sectors of society, politics and finance are showing exceptional performance. Of course, many of the industries are paralyzed or at a much slower rate than expected in early 2020, so many have had to shuffle and give again while the main powers expect a contraction in GDP. In this context, small and medium savers ask themselves: where to invest in times of Coronavirus?

It is not surprising that in the face of a global recession like the one expected, many try to protect their money or even try to put it to produce profits to have greater economic and personal security. However, context does not help to operate easily. Without going any further, the main financial assets have atypical behavior and the strategies that are required require special precision and creativity. For example, commodities have volatility rarely seen in the history of modern finance. In this scenario, the questions about what to do and how to do it become more and more urgent.

Is it time to invest in the stock market?

This state of emergency has generated a collapse of many shares on the world’s main stock markets. According to specialists, you can find “once-in-a-lifetime opportunities” when buying this type of financial asset. However, prudence is essential when making these kinds of decisions. Low prices can also often cause problems, such as buying shares in a company that then declares bankruptcy. Although it seems clear, it is worth clarifying: you lose the money invested.

In that sense, there are two key tips to keep in mind: first, a classic that is even more important today, such as the need to diversify your investments. In times where uncertainty and volatility are increasing, we will be better covered if we do not bet everything on the same horse. The second key has to do with making a serious analysis of the survival viability of those companies that fell so much on the stock market. In some cases we will really find opportunities to take advantage, but in other cases we may make a mistake that costs us dearly.

Using digitization to our advantage

When investing in times of Coronavirus, it is essential to take advantage of the technical advantages that we have today. Thanks to the technological advancement and the great scope of connectivity achieved by the internet today, it is more than easy to be able to make transfers and financial services without having to leave home. Thus, we will be able to fulfill two more steps than necessary in these times: respect isolation to curb the spread of the virus and, at the same time, boost our personal finances to meet payments and investments.

In this sense, this moment can be thought of as a great opportunity for those people who were still suspicious of doing certain practices online, preferring to waste time in physical places to invest or waste their lunch hours in the office going to pay bills. Now, even during your workday, you can do all this from the comfort of your home to avoid accumulating debt and also earn money. In relation to the latter, there are many investment options outside the purchase of shares on the stock market that can even bring you better results without the need to take great risks.

Alternative forms of investment during the Coronavirus

Presented this panorama, for those people who are looking to put to produce their savings or create a reserve value, you can think of some interesting options. Here we will put the axis in two alternatives. The main one is investment in cryptocurrencies: this financial asset that comes with the promise of being increasingly important in the future has had a litmus test in the face of this crisis. While Bitcoin’s value plummeted above 30% during this crisis, it also showed signs of rapid recovery and greater stability and confidence than other assets. Why?

First, it is your guarantee of production beyond the reality that the world faces. In that sense, Bitcoin will continue to issue predetermined units with each block. In addition, every 210,000 blocks their emission is reduced by 50%. In this sense, it is known that in block 630,000 will be reached in May, which will lead to this drastic reduction, once again boosting its price due to the greater shortage. Second, being an asset that does not depend on any central or regulatory entity, its behavior is much less affected by changes in the traditional economy.

In that sense, it is important to think of cryptocurrencies as an asset for long-term thinking, rather than for immediate profit. Its volatility, lower than that of other assets in general, remains high, so thinking of it as a guarantee of immediate profit in this context may be a mistake. Now, if you think of it as a store of value for the future, your history shows that we will be right there, maintaining the value of our savings and making them produce profits.

Now, for those looking to invest despite economic uncertainty and looking for short-term results, an option to do from home is that of binary investments. This method consists of predicting the behavior in a certain period of time of any type of financial asset: raw materials, stocks, cryptocurrencies, bonds and more. The options are up and down, hence its name, since there are only two possible outcomes. This kind of “all or nothing” can also be diversified, which can help us reduce the risk of a bad result. In addition, you can take advantage of the time to better analyze the latest behaviors and trends that are taking place in different markets, so that you can more accurately predict what will happen and improve the performance of our savings.

As with cryptocurrencies, any movement can be done without leaving our home, making it a great alternative to not miss a beat during quarantine. Anyway, it is always good to keep in mind that we are facing an exceptional moment, so everything can have a slower pace, something that finances are already experiencing.

