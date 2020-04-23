Even if everyone expected a little, the ax fell on Wednesday, April 1. In the wake of the formalization of the cancellation of Wimbledon because of the coronavirus pandemic, a first since the Second World War, the ATP and the WTA extended the period of suspension of the professional circuit until July 13 inclusive . The International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced it immediately for the secondary circuit. A period synonymous with the absence of tournaments and therefore of income for the players. This share of resources will be sorely lacking for players skimming Futur and Challengers tournaments and who have not finished facing cash flow problems.

“We train without any real objective”

Since the start of confinement, Dan Added (379th worldwide), a young Strasbourg player aged 20, has been talking in the family home where he lives. “At the start, with the six weeks of suspension announced, I made myself a block as a kind of winter physical preparation. With three to four hours of sport per day. If I am soon told that the recovery is in January, my two Daily sessions don’t help me. As a player, you walk by objective, with tournament deadlines. You know why you work. But there, we have no vision. If the confinement really prolongs, I have afraid of losing my motivation. “

On the Biarritz side, Alexis Musialek (31) returned to family ties a few months ago with a new training structure. He talks in his garden with his father without access to a tennis court: “We are in the dark. It is complicated because I find that it is a very distant date (the resumption on July 13) and which risk of being postponed again in my opinion. So I do more physical maintenance “, details the 608th world player, even more aware in this period of confinement of the exceptional nature of his profession like no other and of the luck that ‘he has.

Just-in-time cash

For some players, the offseason and the start of the year was a significant financial investment. Dan Added chose to inflate his structure with a second tennis coach, in addition to his historic coach whom he had supported since September 2019: “On the first competitions of the year, I did not achieve much. So I was already in negative financially. ” Balance sheet: loss of 4,000 euros since its preparation, despite new sponsors. And that’s not counting the URSSAF levies, taxes, and other contributions. “If I didn’t live with my parents and I had to pay rent, I wouldn’t have enough money to live on my own.”

After several times being a sparring partner for the French Fed Cup team, Alexis Musialek was able to save some money and considers himself “lucky, unlike those who had to take out a bank loan to play”. But the months of May and June are pivotal in its season, especially the last two years with the team matches (canceled by the French federation). He wears the colors of the Vanves club, in the French championship in May, and of a German club in Cologne in June-July: “It was largely thanks to this that I was able to finance myself, and play tennis. The last two seasons, that was about 50% of my annual budget. “

Revenues that will not exist this year either for Gianni Mina. The 28-year-old Guadeloupe player, a former hope for French tennis, has come out of three years of pain and repeated injuries. Currently 919th in the world, he relied heavily on team matches to “continue playing tennis”. A period which represents 10,000 euros of insured income.

Between charges and solidarity funds

It is rumored that ATP has not yet decided to help players and “does not know what to do”, except for the reimbursement of the “ATP Members” subscription paid by the 200 best players in the world. The question being complex: who should be compensated? In what capacity? How much? So far, nothing has been officially communicated to players who don’t really count on it. But they have recurring charges.

Beyond being top athletes, they are also entrepreneurs. For the most part, they have the status of an independent entrepreneur (micro-enterprise, one-person company, etc.) and therefore have invoices to pay every month. “Compared to my legal status as an independent entrepreneur, I have no right to unemployment, I have to take steps to receive the government solidarity fund for the month of April,” said Dan Added. Same story for Alexis Musialek who will “start the process to register”.

Career break in mind

The more the weeks pass, the more they will be back to the wall. With a lot of years on the secondary circuit, Alexis Musialek is lucid about the following: “If we have to postpone the resumption of tournaments, or if I have to find a small job I will do it. But if we ever move towards a white year, everything is conceivable like stopping tennis. We will reach a point of no return. I will not wait a year to have income. “

The observation is just as clear-cut for Gianni Mina: “I am extremely touched by this suspension of the circuit compared to my objectives, because I come out of three very difficult years. It was long and I gave myself somehow this summer as deadline “. Before adding: “I do not know what state of mind I will be in September, I am 28 years old … It will be very long. If the circuit resumes in September, it means no return of money until then and I will not know where I will be financially I am a state graduate (tennis instructor), but I can not even train (the courses being suspended by the Federation because of the pandemic). Potentially, I cannot put aside the hypothesis of stopping my career. ” He would then go to another challenge: a master’s in marketing at Sciences-Po. For a potential new life.