BRASÍLIA – In the face of the delay of President Jair Bolsonaro, the National Committee of the Secretaries of Finance of the States and the Federal District (Comsefaz) sent a letter to the Planalto Palace appealing to the urgent need to sanction the law that guarantees help for governors and mayors to face the effects Covid-19. Comsefaz says there is an urgent need to save lives and that the president needs to speak out about the project.

In the letter, sent to the secretary-general of the Presidency, Jorge Oliveira, the secretaries affirm that the sanction of the law is of extreme importance for the maintenance of finances and public services to serve the population in the crisis.

The secretaries express concern about the delay of the president and recall that the project has been at Bolsonaro’s disposal since May 7 for sanction. “It is urgent to release the amounts of the aid approved under the terms sent by the Legislative Branch, even though they are insufficient resources”, says the letter, signed by the Secretary of Finance of Piauí, president of Comsefaz, Rafael Fonteles.

The letter does not speak of a veto on the possibility of salary readjustments for categories that were shielded by parliamentarians from the freeze until the end of 2021. As the Estadão, deputies and senators saved several careers, mainly security, with Bolsonaro’s endorsement. Then, the president changed his speech and said that he would veto the exceptions, as requested by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. Now, however, Bolsonaro talks about seeking an agreement with the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), and governors.

The director of the Special Secretariat of Finance of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal, said that Brazil is going through a moment of great difficulty and it is necessary to focus on the allocation of resources. “The freeze on civil servants’ salaries is the minimum contribution to be given for this period, allowing more resources to be allocated to where we need them most, in addition to preparing states and municipalities for a post-crisis in better fiscal conditions,” he said.

He defended that a possible veto of the president is maintained by deputies and senators. “For this, a good political debate is necessary for the veto to be maintained in Parliament.” The director regretted that the secretaries did not mention in the Comsefaz letter the need for a veto.

“It is important to remember that, for States and municipalities, personnel expenses increase every year, due to annuals, quinquennials, etc. Such vegetative growth, coupled with salary readjustments, left the entities in the fiscal situation we see today, using the greatest part of their public resources to pay salaries, with little left to take care of the population “.

