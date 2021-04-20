Finance companies save furniture to the Hang Seng, which increases 0.1%

Shanghai (China), Apr 20 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed with a slight advance of 0.1% in which financial titles were the most prominent of the session .

The selective added 29.58 points to 29,135.73, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.06%.

Mixed sign between the sub-indices, with Commerce and Industry (-0.13%) and Real Estate (-0.03%) on the negative side and Services (+0.25%) and Finance (+0.4%) on the negative side. other side of the coin.

In the latter sector, the most benefited were the trading floor operator itself, HKEX (+1.5%), and the state-owned Banco de Comunicaciones (+1.19%).

Meanwhile, in real estate the losses of Longfor Group (-2.88%) or Wharf REIC (-2.16%) weighed more than advances of heavyweights such as Sun Hung Kai (+0.34%).

Among digital leaders, Tencent fell 0.72% and Alibaba, affected by a new investigation by the Chinese regulator into a joint venture created with miner Minmetals, fell 1.64%.

Meanwhile, Meituan advanced 1.52% after confirming that it has raised almost 10 billion dollars with bonds and shares that will allow it to develop delivery solutions with drones and autonomous vehicles.

The company that benefited the most from the session was the popular hot pot restaurant chain Haidilao (+ 3.86%), while on the negative side was the dairy group Mengniu Dairy (-4.79%).

Among Chinese state securities, better for operators such as China Mobile (+0.48%) than for oil companies such as Petrochina (-1.06%).

The business volume of the session was 195,710 million Hong Kong dollars (25,209 million dollars, 20,887 million euros).

(c) EFE Agency