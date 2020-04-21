A few years ago, many bloggers wrote about finance on the internet. Some of the most famous, like Thiago Nigro and Nathalia Arcuri, end up “stealing” all the spotlight, but it is in the world of blogs that the information is best presented and detailed.

In a quick Google search on “Finance Blogs”, it is possible to find more than twenty million results, in Brazil alone. There are several websites, often written by bloggers with hidden identities, such as the interviewee “Accumulator Compulsive”, better known as “Stark”, nickname received due to the character he uses to hide his real identity: Tony Stark, Marvel’s Iron Man .

“Most bloggers do not identify themselves for security reasons. Unfortunately, we live in a country with a high number of kidnappings and internet fraud. It is a way of protecting us. It also has a family issue, some of us have spared our lives We’re not interested in distant relatives behind a little money. Still, some great bloggers identify themselves, like André, from the blog Viagem Lenta. But it is true that we masked people are the majority “, says” Stark ” , author of the blog accumuladorcompulsivo.com.

The structure of blogs is very good for learning. In general, most bloggers aim to report the evolution of their wealth, stock choices, how they deal with money, as well as seeking to help beginners in finance, such as the “Aposente aos 40” blogs, “Sr IF 365 “,” Investor Executive “,” Living on Dividends “, among others. Many readers end up starting their investments through what they have learned following masked bloggers.

“I consider it a much healthier atmosphere than social networks. On blogs, there are few people trying to push you miraculous courses, infallible tips or wanting to massage the ego. Even because 99% of readers don’t know who we are”, reinforces “Stark “.

This kind of “community” is very close. In practically all blogs, it is possible to find links to several other electronic addresses, with rich real stories about finance, travel and even about minimalism. This is because most bloggers are followers of the movement they call FIRE (an acronym of the American phrase translated for Financial Independence, Early Retirement), where they seek to spread the idea that it is not smart to retire through traditional ways, but rather to live a life a little simpler, always investing, to have the option to retire before, through the passive income of the investments.

“I learned a lot more following the daily reality of bloggers, than in finance books”, is the tip of “Stark”.

