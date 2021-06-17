Finance and Banxico: macroeconomic stability

Alejandro Armenta Wed *

Senator of the Republic

On June 9, the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced that Arturo Herrera, current Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, will be proposed as governor of the Bank of Mexico, and that Rogelio Ramírez de la O will occupy the position of Secretary of Finance and Public Credit.

This announcement was well received by specialists, investors, academics and by the national and international markets.

We are facing two great economists who know in depth the economic problems of Mexico and who have actively participated in proposing and implementing solutions that translate into great economic results.

Arturo Herrera, recognized for his experience, in addition to the Ministry of Finance, the World Bank, the Government of Mexico City, private banking and academia, leading projects aimed at improving the performance of the public sector, the governance, macroeconomic stability and the strengthening of the financial system.

As Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera has been appointed President of the Board of Governors of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, in recognition of the good performance of our country in the face of the economic crisis generated by the covid-19 pandemic. And the fact is that the government of the 4Q, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has had important achievements in economic matters that have consolidated the solidity of public finances and macroeconomic stability: the control of inflation, the strength of the peso against to the dollar, the historical growth of remittances, the greater attraction of foreign direct investment, the improvement in growth prospects, the stability of fuel prices, the increase in collection and the austerity policy.

For this reason, the arrival of Rogelio Ramírez de la O to the Treasury will allow continuity to the economic policy of this government and will pay, with his experience, to create a stronger economy. Ramírez de la O has accompanied our President for more than a decade, due to his extensive knowledge of economic issues, his participation in international forums and his activity in professional associations. He has stood out for having been one of the few economists who foresaw the 1994 peso crisis, as well as the rescue of the banking system. Undoubtedly, the arrival of Herrera to Banxico and Ramírez de la O will contribute to the preservation of stability, the health of public finances and the availability of additional resources for public programs and projects that impact the development and well-being of our country. The senators and senators of Morena, led by the leadership of our coordinator, Senator Ricardo Monreal, celebrate and support the two appointments made by the President, they are two profiles that have given consistent results in economic policy. We trust that your role will allow us to consolidate the good economic performance of our country, which translates into benefit to the population.

Upon the arrival of Arturo Herrera’s appointment as governor of Banco de México, we will act responsibly and build agreements in favor of our nation.