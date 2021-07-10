Finally! Yanet García reveals the reason for his break

Finally! Yanet García reveals the reason for his breakup | Instagram

The famous ex weather girl Yanet García finally confesses and has revealed if her boyfriend ended up opening a OnlyFans, something that many hinted, because to be true it was something that was coming since he is very different from her and more closed.

That’s right, Yanet García uncovers once and for all if he put an end to his romance with Lewis Homes because of what they are saying and face the many gossip directly.

As you may remember, a little over a week ago, a Mexican magazine commented that Yanet García had been left without a partner because she opened her OnlyFans.

It may interest you: In Eva’s suit? Yanet García boasts her beauty online

What they claimed had put her then boyfriend, Lewis Homes, with creeps and that even this led to their separation.

However, in the midst of all this gossip, the model He had remained completely silent, although now that he underwent a question session on social networks, he had to tell his truth.

It turns out that the beautiful influencer was asked, “Did you end your relationship for OF (OnlyFans)?”, Something to which she replied:

That is a lie that a magazine was invented to cause controversy and sell its magazine. “

In addition to pointing out about her ex-partner, “He always supported me in all my decisions”, words that make it clear that she is very sincere and that she is not afraid to face the gossip that took place from the first day she went out to the light the news, destroying the versions of their breakup.

The truth is that Yanet García is one of the most attractive television conductors in show business and became famous for presenting the weather on a television program.

It may interest you: Will Michelle Salas inherit? Sylvia Pasquel prepares her will

On the other hand, Yanet García recently surprised her followers by announcing the number of surgeries she has done on her spectacular body, with which she has become so famous that she encouraged her to open her Only Fans page.

And it is also in her Instagram stories, the actress revealed that she only has surgery on her body and the rest is natural, after being active in a series of questions and answers that her fans asked her.

It was during the afternoon of last Tuesday, one of the Internet users asked García if how many operations had been carried out to achieve the statuesque figure, to which García replied:

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

I only have one … my bust0. Everything else is 100% natural, I’ve never done anything to myself, ”said the 30-year-old model.

And the truth is that many people have questioned whether the body of the Regiomontana is natural, since it is characterized by having a micro-waist, large and rounded upper charms, and it seems that only a surgeon could make someone look like that. appearance.

However, Yanet García made it clear that only the bust0 has been operated and the rest is “a gift of nature.”