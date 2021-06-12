Finally! WhatsApp will let you classify and order your stickers | Instagram

There is no doubt that with this new function Within the WhatsApp application it will be much easier to find your favorite stickers, without the need to search one by one and we will let you know all the details you need to know.

The truth is that for many years WhatsApp has been an extremely simple application where we could only send text messages, emoticons and photos, while its competition, we refer to Telegram and Signal, could already send voice messages, videos, documents , among others.

However, the application has been adding new functions, one of them was to implement stickers and now last we would have the possibility of classifying them.

And it is that without a doubt we have all been in situations where we wanted to send a specific sticker, however, we could not do it, since we could not find it and when we located it it was too late to send it.

It is for this reason that the WhatsApp application saw a need in this situation, so it has launched a new beta version of the application which will allow us to classify our stickers (order them) so as not to waste time looking for them.

It should be noted that this tool will be officially available in the future WhatsApp update 2.21.12.1.

You can now search stickers on WhatsApp Need to say I love you? There’s a sticker for that.

Need to say I know? There’s a sticker for that too. pic.twitter.com/5lNzuOibVT – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 26, 2021

At the moment, the function is only available in the beta version for cell phones with Android operating system, it is estimated that it will soon arrive for iOS (iPhone).

Steps to use the searched for stickers within the messaging application:

Enter a WhatsApp conversation. Go to the part where the stickers are. Click on the magnifying glass icon in the lower left corner. Here we can classify all our stickers.

WhatsApp is a messaging application that today has more than 2 billion users around the world.

As we mentioned before, from this platform we can send text or voice messages, photos, videos, documents, gifs, among other elements; likewise, the application has different functionalities and one of them is the possibility of using it as a notepad.

Best of all, it is not necessary to download an additional application from Google Play or the App Store, this time we are going to show you two different ways to turn WhatsApp into a notepad, where only you can see what you schedule, you write or send.

It is important to mention that this trick works only on cell phones with Android and iOS operating systems (iPhone).

In addition, this is an extremely safe way since you will not have to install another application that asks you for permissions to access your storage, call log, etc.

Enter WhatsApp from a mobile. Create a new group and include only one person, preferably trustworthy. You can put the title you want and even a profile photo to the group. The next step is to delete the person you added to the group so that you are left alone.

Ready, now you can send all the messages, files and documents you want, since the only one who can access this information will be you.

However, to save you all the steps mentioned above, there is another method and you have to follow this procedure:

From your cell phone enter the web browser of your choice. In the address bar (where the link is placed) you write wa.me/ After the slash (/) you put the telephone prefix of your country, in this case Peru is +51 Then you write your cell phone number and press search. It would look like this: wa.me/+51999888777 A WhatsApp window will open with the option “Continue to chat”, we press and that’s it, we will have a personal chat that we can use as a notepad.