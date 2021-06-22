Finally they investigate Google’s core business: Alex Webb

. videos

The Spanish Stock Market falls although it maintains 9,000 points while waiting for Powell

Madrid, Jun 22 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange continues to reap losses after a slightly higher opening that quickly reversed to enter the red, and this noon it leaves 0.57%, although it maintains the level of 9,000 points pending of the intervention of the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. At 12 noon, the selective Spanish IBEX 35 lost 50.80 points, that 0.57%, and was literally on the edge of 9,000 points (9,000.90 points). Along the same lines, with the exception of London, which gained 0.16%, the large European stock exchanges recorded losses, which were 0.65% for Milan, 0.32% for Frankfurt and 0.19% for Paris. For its part, the Euro Stoxx50, was down 0.35%. All markets are awaiting the intervention of Powell, who will defend before the United States Congress the current situation of inflation and its objective of stabilizing at around 2%. Within the Spanish selective, the biggest losses are for Red Eléctrica, which is down 2.23% after the downward forecasts made on the company by Deutsche Bank. After Red Eléctrica, the greatest decreases were for Ferrovial, with 1.36%, Fluidra, with 1.17%, Mapfre, with 1.00%, Santander, with 0.79%, Grifols, with 0 74% and Inditex, with 0.72%. Then, the services sector goes back to green today, with IAG, Meliá Hotels and Aena as protagonists, all with increases of more than 1% as the mobility of citizens begins as a reason for the summer season, although they are still waiting of the Boris Johnson government decision. On the other hand, in the real estate sector, Colonial and Merlin Properties obtain profits above 1%, where the former is close to the level of 9.00 euros per share, while the latter will seek to consolidate the 9.30 euros per share. action. Finally, within the banking sector, we highlight the rise of Banco de Sabadell, whose securities once again seek 0.60 euros per security. Bankinter was also encouraged during the first minutes of trading, rising by close to 1% to 4.24 euros per share. On the opposite side, reaping profits were PharmaMar, which rose 1.72%, Meliá Hotels, with 1.39%, Merlin Properties, with 1.16%, Aena, with 1.15% Inmobiliaria Colonial, with 1.07%, Bankinter, with 0.97%, Amadeus, with 0.92% and IAG, with 0.82%. In the continuous market, laws higher profits are for Codere, with 23.32%, after it has informed that its online gaming subsidiary will be listed on the US stock market Nasdaq after its merger with the company with special purpose of purchase , “spac”, DD3 Acquisition Corp. II. This afternoon, slightly more than 209 million euros had been traded on the Spanish stock market. (c) . Agency