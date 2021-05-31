Finally there is a photo of Chiquis Rivera and Emilio Sánchez kissing. The picture goes viral

For a long time the rumors of an alleged affair between Becky G’s photographer, Emilio Sánchez, and the singer Chiquis Rivera placeholder image. Several media have captured them together, but never kissing, so it was not possible to be sure if there was a certainty between this couple or not there was a “spark”. But it has already come to light a photo where they are kissing and everyone has seen it, because in record time the image has gone viral.

The daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera I was in Colorado giving a concert. His sister Jenicka López and Chiquis’s new love, Emilio, were in the audience enjoying the performance and having a great time. Even Jenikca and the photographer called themselves “brothers-in-law” in the stories on their account. Instagram. The account of Chica Picosa published the photo where they appear Chiquis and Emilio giving each other a romantic kiss.

Given the rumors and the pressure of the press, Chiquis said: “What is happening is that, finally, thank God, I feel better. Yes, there was a very difficult moment when I was sad. Right now I am having fun, I am working, I am living a very beautiful moment, in which I am meeting certain people. I can’t say it’s something fixed, I’m seeing what happens, ”according to the Vida Moderna website.

But recently, the program Suelta la Sopa, captured Chiquis in a restaurant eating with the so-called heartthrob and other friends. When leaving and while they were waiting for the car, the reporter approached and immediately Chiquis he released the hand of Emilio Sanchez. She was also somewhat uncomfortable in the presence of the cameras. Even so, and as is customary, he gave a few words justifying his presence in the place.

After his sounded separation from Lorenzo Méndez, Chiquis was related to the businessman Mr. Tempo. Despite not having denied or affirmed the rumors about this gallant, he was also seen at some point kissing him. Time passed and they were never related or seen together.

As for her divorce, she herself responded to the press recently that she was ready on her side and was waiting for Lorenzo’s response. The latter, for his part, affirmed that everything had already been discussed and that he had signed. So it’s perfectly understandable for both artists to rebuild their lives and move on.

