Finally, the world recognizes the benefits of CoronaVac

(Bloomberg) – Indonesia, one of the first countries to bet on Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s covid-19 vaccine to implement its vaccination campaign, was about to announce an impressive finding, one that would help claim a vaccine. which has been mired in controversy for months. However, in Beijing, the CEO of the company was not aware.

A study of 128,000 Jakarta healthcare workers published Wednesday found that Sinovac’s vaccine, known as CoronaVac, had a much higher rate of protection than clinical trials had indicated. A day earlier, the finding was not mentioned by CEO Yin Weidong in an extensive interview with Bloomberg reporters, and representatives later confirmed that the company did not know the announcement would be made.

It’s a disconnect that echoes the events of Christmas Eve 2020, when the Chinese developer that will be key to vaccinating much of the developing world had few explanations for why Brazil and Turkey released widely divergent data on your vaccine within a few hours of each other. By January, the Sinovac vaccine had been linked to four different efficacy rates, ranging from 91% to 50%, raising concern among scientists and putting a question mark on its ability to protect against the virus that still paralyzes. to the world.

Sinovac has already shipped some 380 million doses worldwide, more than AstraZeneca Plc and second only to Pfizer Inc.But unlike those companies, and even the Russian Sputnik vaccine, it has yet to publish any data in an academic journal. , which is the standard for experts to evaluate a vaccine.

For China’s emerging biotech industry, the pandemic was supposed to be an unprecedented opportunity to showcase the progress they have made in the past decade and in many ways it has been and there are dozens of nations that depend on Sinovac vaccines. and his counterpart Sinopharm to emerge from the covid-19 pandemic. Given that pharmaceutical products developed in China have never had such a reach, the rollout exposed their limitations and the difficulties Chinese companies face when trying to compete on the world stage, where higher levels of accountability and information sharing are required than in the country. .

Sitting in his office at the sprawling Sinovac factory in Beijing on Tuesday, CEO Yin was not bothered by criticism of the communication about his vaccine and was not bothered that it might have affected public perceptions of it.

“I respect all the doubts about CoronaVac, that speaks of the attention we are receiving, but the most important thing is to seek approval to use the vaccine in the countries, that does not depend on public opinion, but on the strict review of the authorities Yin said in the interview. “What do you think is more important than that?”

The divergent efficacy rates were simply due to the different virus variants that were present in the countries where Sinovac’s phase III trials were being conducted, Yin said, adding that Sinovac relied on those nations and their partners on the ground to disseminate and interpret the results.

What was once the exclusive province of scientists, the pandemic has seen technical details like the efficacy of vaccines dissected by everyone from investors to ordinary citizens. Western pharmaceutical companies quickly realized the power of that information and the need for constant communication, and most used a unified protocol to collect data in single statements rather than allowing local partners to pass on information.

In contrast, vaccine developers in China have communicated much less. Like Sinovac, the state-owned Sinopharm, whose vaccine is being administered from the Maldives to Hungary, has yet to publish its clinical trial data in a peer-reviewed journal, although a study appeared in a national journal. The company generally does not respond to inquiries from foreign media.

Accustomed to operating within China, where public opinion is censored, Chinese vaccine manufacturers have struggled to show their “growth in front of the world, at a very compressed moment, in a period of heightened scrutiny,” said Helen Chen, partner. Manager in China for LEK Consulting, which has advised global pharmaceutical companies on their strategy in the country.

Yin built Sinovac from scratch over the past 20 years, but so far the company has made most of its $ 510 million annual revenue from within China and hasn’t had to deal with the kind of scrutiny seen in the West. Sinovac is more concerned with ensuring safety and getting vaccines to as many people as possible, as that is key to determining whether countries can emerge from the pandemic, Yin said.

So far, Sinovac has only provided an unpublished draft of a study by researchers from the company and its Brazilian test partner that was submitted for publication in The Lancet. That lack of peer-reviewed scientific data has allowed speculation about Sinovac and, in turn, Chinese vaccines in general. A World Health Organization expert who reviewed existing Sinovac data in late April said they had a high level of confidence in the efficacy of CoronaVac, but there was not enough information to assess the potential for serious side effects in people of 60 years or older and in those with medical conditions.

The irony is that while divergent efficacy rates have contributed to suspicions surrounding the Sinovac vaccine, the emerging real-world evidence is increasingly positive.

Officials in Chile – which has vaccinated 41.5% of its population, mostly older people – attribute to CoronaVac the fact of having reduced the death rate and hospitalization due to covid. Real-world data from Chile shows that CoronaVac prevented 80% of deaths in vaccinated people and protected them by 67% from developing symptomatic covid.

The Indonesian data that Sinovac was unaware of were even more positive than the results from Chile, as they found that the vaccine protected 98% of the health workers studied from death and 96% of them from being hospitalized just seven days after being vaccinated. In addition, the vaccine protected 94% of workers against symptomatic infection, well above the rates shown in Sinovac clinical trials.

