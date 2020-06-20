Seven years later and in the measure of a real pandemic, the players of Play Station 4 have the sequel to this title

For 2013 Naughty Dog, the studio that created immortal titles like the “Crash Bandicoot” saga and “Nathan Drake’s Adventures in Uncharted,” brought to market its first horror and survival game, “The Last of Us,” which beyond surprising for its graphic quality and playability, It showed a story that evoked feelings in millions of players around the world.

Seven years later and in the measure of a real pandemic, the players of Play Station 4 they have the sequel to this title.

“The Last Of Us II ”is placed 5 years after its predecessor and it continues with the story Joel and Ellie, who have survived an apocalypse caused by an infection that has consumed the world.

The characters installed in Jackson, Wyoming, they fight to have a normal life far from the killing of zombies and post apocalyptic creatures.

However, the action moves to Seattle, where the characters must face infected creatures and two sides of human beings who are in conflict for survival, in the middle of a network of revenge.

The game kept lthe expectations of your graphic level. The cinematics and the gameplay connect with the player, who is immersed in the story, almost making it appear that he is in an open world giving life and interaction to different elements and situations.

It is about 20 or 30 hours that the participant uses to complete the game as you go along and feeling the possibilities that the movement offers. While you could jump, swim, or even crawl in the previous installment, the sequel included horseback or even boat transfers.

The combat movements, which give the action component to this piece, are fluid and can be maneuvered well with the controls of the PS4, and Ellie allows us to see agility when maneuvering. which will make the player feel comfortable with his actions.

“The Last of Us II” will only be available for the PS4 and is expected to allow players an ability to choose the character’s own actions, which, according to its creators, even will provide a concept of morale in the game.