Finally, the Munguía-Sulecki fight will be on June 19

In an unexpected turn of events, the circle closes between Jaime Munguía Y Maciej sulecki.

The Mexican and the Pole will finally meet. It will not be on the night of this Saturday 24, the first date on which the fight was scheduled. The Pole was injured in preparation for the fight, which changed his conditions, moving forward one day and opting for D’Mitrius Ballard as an opponent of the Mexican.

A few days later, Ballard announced another physical setback, with which the evening was totally canceled, due to the impossibility of finding a reliable opponent for this weekend.

Now the original plan has been returned, and sources close to Golden Boy Promotions, organizers of the event, assume that Sulecki (29-2, 11 KO) will finally be the rival of former world super welterweight champion Munguía (36-0, 29 KO) . The new proposed date is Saturday, June 19, a planned event, like the original, in El Paso (United States).