Finally, the kiss between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Malibu, California



After 17 years of separation, it seems that JLo and Ben Affleck are together again.

Photo: Kevin Winter. / .

In the midst of so many paparazzi photos in which you could certainly see the reigning love between them, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally caught kissing in Malibu, California. The couple was in a place where they also assure were the children of the “Diva del Bronx”: Max and Emme.

Immediately after kissing, Ben Affleck hugs Jennifer Lopez tightly and she looks very smiling and happy. Even Max approaches the couple to show them something on a cell phone screen. The very concentrated actor pays attention to what the child says. Minutes later, her daughter Emme appears behind Jennifer, who rested her head on her mother’s shoulder and also paid attention to what her brother was teaching.

The images correspond to yesterday’s Sunday, where the couple and the children of Jennifer Lopez spent the afternoon. Recall that recently the only condition that the father of her children, Marc Anthony, would have put on the singer was made known so that JLo could come to live in Los Angeles and thus be close to Ben Affleck. The same was to be happy without condition.

There is no doubt that this confirms what was already an open secret. “Bennifer” has returned after 17 years of separation and from her recently have ended his relationship with former player Alex Rodriguez a few more than two months ago or at least that is the time that has passed since they issued the statement of their separation.

Let us remember that the crisis in the ex-partner comes after Alex Rodriguez was seen having dinner with the model Madison LeCroy at a restaurant in Miami the day before Valentine’s Day. After that, the separation became imminent.

He had just been seen last week to Jennifer Lopez leaving a school in the city of Los Angeles so the rumors of a move were almost a fact. This is not to mention that close friends of both talked about how happy Ben and JLo have been seen.

There were many signs with which “La Diva del Bronx” let us know that she was willing to give herself this second chance with the one she had always considered her great love and her great pain in this matter. For example, going out in the street with a Ben Affleck T-shirt in front of all the paparazzi and being photographed from the balcony of a house they shared in Miami, passing by the Ben’s recent trip to Las Vegas in the company of Jennifer Lopez’s mom. Without a doubt, this love story begins again and the public is exploding on social networks where the photos are already viral.