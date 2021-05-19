Finally, Thalía talks about the health of Doña Eva Mange | Instagram

The beautiful singer and actress Thalía has finally talked about the health of Doña Eva Mange, and has also assured all her followers that through the video calls she makes to her, she almost feeds her grandmother.

Thalía announced that she is still very aware of her Granny, Eva Mange, who since the beginning of this year is in delicate health after leaving the asylum where she was sheltered by the health contingency.

Despite living outside of Mexico, the singer and actress assured that thanks to technology she is very close to Doña Eva and in constant communication with his sister Laura Zapata.

The same as it feels for everyone in this pandemic, but with the blessing of this, look, we are here you and I, I am greeting my people through this screen, and we do so every day, several times a day, Laura and I, and I am on the lookout almost almost feeding my grandmother her spoon, that is, really, this of the smartphone platforms has been a relief for many of us who find ourselves out of the reach of our loved ones “, Thalía said in an interview for the Hoy program.

Finally, the interpreter of “If I do not remember” highlighted the strength of Mange and thanked all the expressions of affection he has received from his followers.

But thanks to all of you for the blessings that you have sent us and the oak continues forward, it does not allow itself to be defeated, 103 years and we continue ”, he concluded.

On the other hand, the interpreter has gone back in time for Vogue México with her emblematic costumes and has driven everyone crazy.

The truth is that nobody like Thalía to look spectacular and it is just a few months after celebrating 50 years of age and regarding the release of her new album “desAMORfosis”, the beautiful singer in conjunction with Vogue México made a capsule where she recreated some of her most iconic looks from the 90s and early 2000s.

It should be noted that the photographer responsible for making this fashionista fantasy was Raúl Tovar and the truth is that it was a phenomenal job.

Thalía especially recreated the iconic outfit from the album “Love” where singles like “Blood” and “Don’t try to deceive me” are released.

Likewise, the Mexican designer Iván Ávalos was inspired by the video clip “You didn’t teach me” to reinterpret the pink blouse that Thalía wears in a corset with a punk aesthetic.

There is no doubt that Thalía has inspired several entire generations about the freedom of being oneself and this makes her a true icon of fashion.

