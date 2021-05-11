Finally! Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias announce tour dates – El Sol de México

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias announced on Tuesday the dates of their US tour with Sebastián Yatra, originally scheduled for the summer of 2020 and postponed several times as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To say that we are going on tour has us very excited, especially after the difficult year that the world has gone through and that still affects us all. My team and I are very excited to be able to take our best ‘show’ live” Ricky Martin told EFE.

“Also, sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra will be extremely fun. Get ready for the party. See you very soon!” Added the Puerto Rican artist, who is preparing his new album, “Play.”

The Colombian Yatra told Efe that this tour is one of the “big dreams” of his life: “I was just waiting for them to tell me when and where. If I had to move the agenda, I would.”

The first 26 dates of the tour are in the United States and Canada. The performers will kick off on September 25 in the city of Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. They will then visit Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami, among other cities, to finish on November 20 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Tickets will begin to be sold this Friday, they reported in a statement.

The first tour together of the two giants of Latin music Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias had been announced in March 2020, a few days before the world of live entertainment was completely closed worldwide due to the pandemic.

“We’re going to make a lot of noise,” the artists told Efe and assured that their goal, in addition to making the public enjoy it, is “to stimulate the pride of being Latino.”

Although there are no specific days yet, the artists hope to visit Latin America with this “tour”.

“You can never close the door, never, never. We are creating a strategy for the remainder of the year and I hope you like it so much that we are on tour for many years. To be on stage, I have no problem. At any time and at any time. anywhere, “Ricky Martin stated in that original ad.

This Tuesday’s announcement joins other recent ones by great Latin artists such as Bad Bunny, Marc Anthony, Maluma, Alejandro Sanz, Los Ángeles Azules and Alejandro Fernández, among others, who will soon resume their concerts with tours of the United States.