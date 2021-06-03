finally only 15,000 people will enter

Finally, the capacity of the Metropolitan Stadium for the friendly match that will measure Spain Y Portugal next Friday it will be 15,000 spectators and not 22,590 fans, as planned. Health has recommended it to the Madrid’s community and it has accepted.

At first, the General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid had authorized a capacity of 30% for said meeting, although finally the influx of spectators will be less. It must be remembered that in order to accept that there is public, the Action Plan sent by the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation for the prevention of the transmission of COVID-19 had to be favorable. The public must access through the 110 turnstiles of the 34 established access gates and by time slots, depending on the entrance access and the stadium area, to avoid crowds.

Also the event organizers establish security controls throughout the stadium grounds, in addition to signage to help channel the entry and exit flows of spectators. Likewise, the use of a mask will be mandatory at all times, and smoking and the consumption of drinks or food in the stands will be prohibited.

Although there will be fewer spectators, the match between Spain and Portugal It will be the football game with the most fans in the stands since March 2020, when the coronavirus changed everyone’s life.