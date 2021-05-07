Finally! Natti Natasha reveals her baby’s name | Instagram

After a long wait she finally singer Dominican Natti Natasha has released the name of her first daughter who will soon come to the world, a date that is undoubtedly expected by millions of followers of the beautiful singer-songwriter.

After revealing exclusively to People en Español and at her virtual baby shower that she will have a girl, Natti Natasha recently revealed the your daughter’s name unborn in their social networks.

The Dominican singer and her fiancé, the Puerto Rican businessman Raphy Pina, owner of Pina Records, shared their baby’s first name with their millions of followers on the famous Instagram social network.

The girl will be called WoolHowever, the couple asked for help from their fans to find middle names for the baby.

Lana is there but Raphy Pina told me Vida and my mother Dominique, so they tell me #TeamPinaNatti, go to my story and choose, “Natti Natasha asked his followers.

This to choose the middle names of your little girl and as options you are considering for middle names gave Vida Isabelle and Dominique Isabelle.

This is how the singer left it to the vote of her followers, who have to choose their favorite names on her Instagram Story.

It is worth mentioning that so far Dominique Isabelle is winning with 61 percent of the votes, while Vida Isabelle has 31 percent.

As expected, the new mother is extremely excited about the arrival of her firstborn.

And in fact Natti Natasha spoke exclusively with People en Español about her pregnancy and the joy that this baby will undoubtedly bring to her home.

I’ve never been in such a good mood in my life, “she confessed smilingly.” Nothing affects me, nothing bothers me, I want to work more. I am happy, content. This is a new illusion. “

On the other hand, Natti Natasha has shown on more than one occasion that her pregnancy makes her happier than ever, as she succeeded after some doctors told her it was unlikely.

Now, to celebrate the new stage that is about to begin, the singer will give a virtual concert for Mother’s Day, with everything and her big pregnant belly.

Through her social networks, the “Sin Pijama” interpreter has shown how her life has grown with her daughter inside.

In addition, on more than one occasion he has shared that it is planned to be born at any time in May, so giving a concert on the 10th is even more extreme.

The news of the show, with which Natasha seeks to celebrate all the moms in the world, she shared from her official Instagram account, where she shared a video of her getting ready on a set full of flowers and colors.

The concert will take place on May 10, 2021 and can be seen through its official Facebook page at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, that is, at 4:00 p.m. Mexico City.

In addition, Natti joined the # NiUnaMás protests that demand justice in the case of thousands of women who lose their lives because of fem1nic1dios, specifically calling for the case of Keishla Rodríguez, a Puerto Rican who was a partner of Olympic boxer Félix Verdejo , now accused of taking his life.

This is how the famous singer expressed her solidarity, since, in addition, Keishla Rodríguez was waiting for a baby and this added to the pain of the interpreter who is also about to become a mother.