finally it becomes clear how to obtain it

There are few badges more coveted than verified twitter, that white check on a blue background that is shown to the right of the name of the users who have obtained it, and that practically from its origins has served to establish a de facto division between users. Something that is probably due to the fact that, in its origins, it was only granted to people and companies with a lot of prestige and recognition.

Over the years, however, we began to see Twitter verification in accounts of more “normal” people (understand in what terms I connote normal in this sentence). There was a time, short but much used by some, in which Twitter relaxed the rules to grant the verified to the point that practically any account that met very basic conditions could obtain it. At that time the verified Twitter lost credibility for quite a few users.

The social network, aware of the problem, ddecided about four years ago to pause the possibility of requesting it. It is true that, in the time that has elapsed since then, some have been granted, but we do not know if it has been exclusively by decision of the social network, or if in some cases it has been prior request by the interested parties, by means other than the request of the verified Twitter, which has been inactive since 2017. The last example of this we had last year, when the social network decided to use the verified to endorse reliable accounts to learn about the coronavirus.

One of the problems with the verified Twitter is that it was never entirely clear what was the criteria for granting it: followers? Seniority? Public profile? At the moment it almost gave the impression that the criteria were as arbitrary as the state of mind of the person who made the decisions at each moment. A few months ago we knew that this was going to change, that the verified Twitter user would finally have specific conditions, and after several months we finally meet them.

And it is that, From today, it is possible to request the Twitter verificationAs we can read on the company’s blog, and so that the mistakes of the past are not repeated, now the social network does define, very clearly, the necessary conditions to request it. This is good both for those who want to request it, because now they will know what conditions they must meet, as well as for the rest of the users, who will be more clear about what exactly the verified Twitter means.

Dear “can you verify me” –– Save your Tweets and DMs, there’s a new official way to apply for a blue badge, rolling out over the next few weeks. You can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings! -Your verified blue badge source pic.twitter.com/2d1alYZ02M – Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

And who can opt to be verified from Twitter? At first, the social network has established six categories:

Government. Companies, brands and organizations. News organizations and journalists. Entertainment. Sports and games. Activists, organizers and other influencers.

These categories are the initials, but Twitter intends to expand them, with some such as scientists, academics and religious leaders that could debut before the end of the year.

In each case, Applicants will need to select their group and then follow the necessary steps to accredit that, indeed, are part of it. In addition, meeting these conditions does not guarantee obtaining the Twitter verification, since it will also be necessary for the account to have a profile name, profile image and a confirmed email address or phone number, in addition to being active in the last six months and have a track record of complying with Twitter standards.

Once requested, Twitter states that it will try to respond (by email) in a few days, but also anticipates that it could take up to a few weeks, depending on the volume of requests, which confirms that the validation process will be, at least in part, manual. In the event that a request is rejected, it will be possible to request the Twitter verification again 30 days after receiving the denial.