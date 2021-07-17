Finally! Halle Bailey shares photo of her look on the beach as The Little Mermaid

“Has been the hardest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever met, feeling doubts / loneliness, but also feeling so much freedom and perseverance when reaching the end. This experience has made me much stronger than I ever thought I could be, “said the 21-year-old actress.

He also thanked his co-stars Jacob Tremblay, who plays Flounder, and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula. What’s more, Halle called on her followers to see the live action for themselves before broadcasting. a trial, given the comments for her casting as The Little Mermaid.