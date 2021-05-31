Finally! Cruz Azul is consecrated champion of the MX League after 23 years

It took 23 long years for the team of Blue Cross become champion of the Liga MX, this after beating Santos Laguna.

With a tie in regulation time, but with the aggregate 2-1 in favor, La Maquina obtained its ninth star in the emblematic Aztec stadium.

Santos’ team managed to score in the 37th minute after a great goal from Diego Valdes and complicated the game for the cement workers. The aggregate was 1-1.

In the second half and with several changes, Cruz Azul tied the game after the goal of Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez at minute 51.

Here is the goal of @ jona2118 with which we tied the game and we go to the front on the aggregate. # Break it pic.twitter.com/nI8SBtWBnt – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) May 31, 2021

For the last minutes, things heated up on the field of play and the players of both squads got involved with rubbing and slapping; however, this did not change the course of the party.

With the final whistle, Cruz Azul was crowned Liga MX champion and thus broke a long streak without a title.

CHAMPIONS 💙 THE NINTH CAME. pic.twitter.com/9iccQrgrGR – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) May 31, 2021

