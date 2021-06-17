Finally comes to Android Auto one of the most anticipated functions | Technology

In addition to a manual dark mode that you can manage at any time, all these new options have been included that you are going to love.

Google is working on a multitude of features to Android Auto, an operating system for our vehicles that is finally beginning to include one of those features that have been demanded for years in the form of a manual dark mode to which you can go at any time to safeguard your eyesight.

Among all those news that are arriving or that are going to arrive, the most important is the relative manual dark mode. In this way, depending on the time of day you are driving or the environment, you could choose to switch to dark mode at any time, without the need for the system to bet on it.

In addition to the manual dark mode, the ones in Mountain View have improved the operation of sending and receiving messages adding new shortcuts for each of the main communication applications, including a shortcut to start a conversation in a much more direct way and without distractions.

Another option that is added is a greater customization of the interface, and that we can now modify from our own phone, introducing new tabs in the media app. A new button from A to Z has also been implemented in the scroll bar to make everything much faster and easier when scrolling or jumping between the lists.

All these new features should be available on any phone compatible with Android 6.0 or higherSo the next time you turn on Android Auto in your vehicle, you’ll likely find yourself with a few changes.

Android Auto, Google’s tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements so that everything works correctly.

Undoubtedly, Android Auto is much more complete than ever, not only giving us functions that the user community had already been demanding for many months, but also giving greater customization options to the user, which even finds itself with greater compatibility of applications from third parties.