Finally! Anuel AA breaks the silence and confirms separation from Karol G

For several months there have been strong rumors of a possible separation between the reggaeton Anuel AA and his fiancee, also a singer Karol G. Much has been said about whether love really came to an end or if it was a simple stumble of the couple. Finally, Anuel has spoken and confirmed to the fans of both through a ‘Live’ from your account Instagram what yes they finished.

Through the social network, the singer said that a lot of controversy has been created and that many stories have been made up of him and of Karol. He assured that they have between three and a half and four months apart, that they do not have a bad relationship and that is the reason why they have seen them together two or three times. ‘She decided to take her course and I also decided to take mine. She took her way and I also decide to take my way ‘, he assured.

He also asked fans of both, especially his, not to enter into controversy with those of Karol, what “Nobody failed anyone and that it is not a subject of another woman or something like that which are simply things that happen.” He also assured while he was lying down, that ‘Who knows, maybe the world turns and one is on the other side’, but don’t believe fake news.

Finally retired that he loves Karol G and that you want her to continue to be successful as she has done so far. ‘She has not been with another man, nor have I been with another woman. These things happen in couples, they happen every day and they will continue to happen. ‘ She then expressed her discomfort with some reporters who ask her or him about their relationship.

A few days ago, precisely in the program of Univision ‘The fat and the skinny’, lto journalist Tanya Charry who said that indeed the couple had separated and that a source assured her that one of the reasons for said separation is the professional competition that supposedly exists between them. Even the renowned journalist said that Karol The fact of working and doing everything together smothered him.

During this time of separation, Karol G alone having fun and partying. Besides having been working for two long months in his album KG0516, which is already leading the first places in the playlists on different digital platforms such as Spotify. On your side, Anuel AA has been doing the same and in fact, they have related it to several women already through social networks.

But all this has been cleared by Anuel AA face his fans and those of Karol G confirming the breaking of the commitment of both. Without a doubt, this was a couple who fell in love at the same time that all the followers of their music did. The good news is that, according to the Puerto Rican, everything seems to have been on good terms. In fact, there are already rumors that they will soon release a song together.

