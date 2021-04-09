Finalized the organizational details of the Cup final

04/09/2021 at 4:09 PM CEST

The Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas has hosted this Friday, April 9, the meeting of the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, with the heads of Athletic Club, Aitor elizegi, and FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, in order to finalize the organizational aspects of the grand final of the Spanish Championship-SM el Rey Cup.

The meeting was held eight days before the title match between the two teams at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, a match that will be the most followed worldwide in the almost 120-year history of the oldest competition In our country.

“It was a very productive meeting between the delegations of the two teams and the RFEF organizational work team,” says the Director of Competitions. Alfredo Olivares– After a very difficult road in a very complicated year with a pandemic, with adverse meteorological phenomena and in which the planned 116 games have finally been played, this grand final being 117 “.

For the RFEF Director of Competitions, the April 17 meeting between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona “represents a fantastic finishing touch between the two teams with the highest number of winches and the highest international visibility with more than 150 countries following the meeting, which sets a milestone that reinforces the intention of the RFEF to improve the formats of its competitions, make them more attractive and expand the teams participating in them “.

Starting in the autumn of last year, this edition of the Copa de HM the King has notably increased the number of its participants by including twenty places for teams from territorial categories -of which ten play against First teams after exceeding the previous eliminatory – and reserve another four passes to clubs from the Royal Spanish Football Federation Cup, which makes the Copa de SM el Rey the most plural qualifying competition in terms of participation among those disputed in the countries more pointers footballingly.

A fact, which in the opinion of Alfredo Olivares“It places the Copa del Rey in the place it deserves before this final, the second in fourteen days, which will surely be a success in terms of organization and also from a football point of view,” he concluded.