Finalist of La Voz Kids 2021 invites you to participate in video from the Plaza Mayor – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Ángel Galván, a native of Cuauhtémoc who has raised the name of Chihuahua as a finalist for La Voz Kids 2021, was outside the Government Palace on Friday morning, where they made several shots.

The singer took advantage of the cameras to invite today at 7:00 in the afternoon in the Plaza Mayor (Plaza del Ángel) to record the video clip of the song “Dime” by José Luis Perales.

Galván Mendoza said that young and old can participate, the only requirement is to go dressed in white and with a candle.

“He invited you and we’ll see you here … encourage everyone!”, He concluded.