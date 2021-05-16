Finalist locations of ‘Internet Patrimonio de Todos’ | News | Connectivity

The peoples that make up the ‘Association The Most Beautiful Towns in Spain ‘ They have deployed all their creativity to recreate on video how the arrival of a broadband connection in their towns will help change their lives. The neighbors have appealed to the emotionality and the most humorous and festive tone to claim the need for an adequate Internet connection within the framework of the contest ‘Internet Heritage of All’ organized by the telecommunications multinational Eurona.

The company, which seeks to end the digital divide that still isolates and slows down the economic and social development of many municipalities in Empty Spain, has announced, on the occasion of World Internet Day that is celebrated next Monday, the 14 finalist videos of this contest which will bring free high-speed Internet via satellite to two of these municipalities for one year.

Finalist locations for ‘Internet Patrimonio de Todos’.

Grazalema, in Cádiz; Lucainena de las Torres, in Almería; Zahara, in Malaga; Zuheros, in Córdoba; Rubielos de Mora and Valderrobres, in Teruel; Bulnes y Llastres, in Asturias; Cold in Burgos; Puebla de Sanabria, in Zamora; San Martín de Trevejo, in Cáceres; Alcúdia, in Mallorca; Tejeda, in Gran Canaria; and Viniegra de Arriba, in La Rioja, are the candidates to turn their pretty town into a ‘super pretty’ place with the arrival of the Internet.

Through these short videos, the neighbors have become protagonists of their own history and have relived everyday scenes caused by the lack of connectivity such as the distance from their family in the middle of the pandemic and have shown how connectivity would open up new opportunities for entrepreneurship or telework, in addition to offering greater visibility to their emblematic environment.

The jury, made up of institutional representatives, directors and journalists committed to the rural environment and the fight against the demographic challenge, will assess in the coming weeks the originality, the argumentation and the scope of these proposals to determine the winners of the contest that will be announced from next June 4. It will be from then on that the two most beautiful towns in Spain will be able to start enjoying their broadband connection in the agreed public spaces.

According Fernando Ojeda, CEO of Eurona: “The testimony of the residents of these towns should make us reflect on the importance of the arrival of the Internet throughout the territory, truly becoming everyone’s heritage, a universal right, regardless of the number of inhabitants living in each municipality and of your age”.