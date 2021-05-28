Final WhatsApp Privacy Terms

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy came into effect on May 15

The most notable change is that it will allow the application data to be shared with the rest of Facebook services

On this occasion, users can accept or reject these new conditions

On May 15, the new WhatsApp privacy policy came into effect. The change was announced in January 2021 and was scheduled to take place on February 8, but the company postponed its plans because many users expressed concern about these new measures and began to download other messaging applications.

From NIUS we explain how the privacy conditions of WhatsApp change and why they generated such a stir.

The data will be shared with Facebook

Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for $ 16 billion. With the aim of unifying all the information to create more complete profiles and, therefore, more effective advertising campaigns, the new policy will allow WhatsApp data to be shared with the rest of Facebook services.

For now, this only affects non-European users of WhatsApp, since the GDPR of the European Union prevents Facebook from sharing WhatsApp data with third parties for its own interest. However, as European users we have also had to accept these new conditions because Facebook is negotiating an agreement to get the data crossed in the future. Thus, as we have already accepted the conditions, it will be much easier for you to start it.

Clearer policies

Despite this important change regarding privacy, WhatsApp will begin to provide clearer policies that can be consulted at all times. In addition, conversations remain end-to-end encrypted, which means that no company can read or listen to user conversations.

Users can accept or not

On this occasion, WhatsApp users have been able to decide whether or not to accept the new privacy conditions. The decision can be modified even after May 15 and it will also be possible to export the chat histories or delete the account.

If we have not accepted the new policy, WhatsApp will not delete our account, but it will limit the main functions: You will not be able to read or send messages, but you will still be able to receive calls or notifications.