Final verdict of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s injury revealed

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. you already have the final verdict of your terrifying injury who suffered earlier in the season MLB 2021.

Although there was talk of instant surgery, two or three months away or that the rest of the season could be lost, the general manager of the San Diego Padres gave all the details.

Tests revealed that he has a tear in his larbun, however, it is not a injury that limits him to play, Fernando Tatis Jr. I wanted to be in the lineup this Tuesday. He is expected to launch in about 10 days, at the moment he was put on the 10-day disabled list.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will undergo surgery from the end of the 2021 season of the MLB reported AJ Peller, the general manager, because that left shoulder has become a problem and needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

Here are the reports:

AJ Preller says if Fernando Tatis’ shoulder dislocation becomes a recurring problem, he will have no choice but to undergo surgery. #Fathers – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 7, 2021

Great news for the #Parents, and really, all of baseball. https://t.co/HVD4JvSG7Z – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 6, 2021