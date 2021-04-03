Final transfer price Haaland: Barcelona or Real Madrid

There is no turning back now. After the meeting this Thursday with his representative, Mino Raiola, and with his father, Joan Laporta’s Barça will go this summer for Haaland. It is the priority objective, as pointed out by the SPORT newspaper, and according to the Catalan press the team now chaired by Joan Laporta is at the head to take over his services despite the fact that half of Europe, also Real Madrid, are behind Norwegian.

Without going any further, in the afternoon there was also a meeting between the father and the agent of the young attacker in Madrid. Haaland, who has already bought his first house in Spain (specifically, in Marbella) He left RB Salzburg in January 2020 in exchange for 20 million, but his scandalous progression has made him grow in value like foam.

In Germany, various prices have already been speculated: 100, 180 … and now, having seen what has been seen and taking into account that the player has asked to leave and the market situation, an offer of about 150 million euros would be valued. That is the figure that Can Barça thinks that could be enough to reach a final agreement.

A ‘top’ signing

His signing would be another blow of effect, like the one that Laporta gave as soon as he arrived in his first stage signing Ronaldinho. The club considers that Haaland is called to reign in world football and that is what the team needs, which has not won the Champions League since 2015 and it’s been six years in white.

Haaland goes out to practically goal per game. He has 49 goals in 49 games since he wears the Dortmund shirt and at the season level the average is higher: 33 goals in 31 games. In addition, Laporta knows that if he convinces Haaland, the signing of the Norwegian would be an asset to convince, once and for all, Leo Messi to continue wearing the culé shirt.