Final trailer of ‘Warren File: Forced by the demon’

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the final trailer for the long-awaited third installment of the horror saga ‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘, film directed by Michael Chavescuyo premiere hit both theaters and HBO Max this Friday, June 4. The new video shows several new images, including a terrifying scene with Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) as the protagonist.

This third part reveals a chilling tale of horror, murder, and evil that shocked even real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases in their archives, which begins with a fight for a child’s soul and goes beyond anything they have ever seen before. The case also marked the first time in United States history that a murder suspect claimed demonic possession as a defense.

Directed by Michael Chaves (‘La Llorona’) from a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are once again the protagonists of this film which will also feature Julian Hilliard, Ruairi O’Connor, Sterling Jerins, Charlene Amoia, Shannon Kook and Sarah Catherine. Hook.

James Wan and Peter Safran have produced the seven films of this horror cinematic universe that has become the largest in history, with a collection that exceeds 1.8 billion dollars. The film has Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Michelle Morrissey serving as executive producers.

