Final trailer of ‘A Quiet Place 2’

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer and poster for ‘A quiet place 2‘, the long-awaited sequel to’A peaceful place‘which, more than a year later than originally planned, will finally be released worldwide: On May 28 in theaters in the United States, on June 18 in those in Spain.

Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds once again lead a cast that also includes Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, in this direct continuation again written and directed by John Krasinski, who by the way we will also see again (briefly) in front of cameras.

Produced by Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, below are the two versions -one in Spanish and the other in English- of the final trailer of this new installment that, remember, will not be the last of the franchise.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

Click here to see it on YouTube. These and other videos you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.