Final Trailer of A Quiet Place 2

We can already see the new trailer for A Quiet Place 2, the horror movie starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for A Quiet Place 2 (A Quiet Place Part II) and we will be able to see how it all started, since they will show the events that occurred when the world became a place where silence is not enough. The first installment was a tremendous success, costing just $ 17 million and grossing more than $ 340 million.

The film is directed by John krasinski, who was also in charge of the first installment and was one of the protagonists. But it seems that now the story will focus on the character of Emily blunt along with the enigmatic Cillian Murphy. As we can see in the trailer that we leave you below, the wait will have been worth it, since A quiet place 2 It looks like it will be a terrifying movie.

What did you think of the trailer? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Official synopsis:

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy road. “

In the cast of A quiet place 2 stand out Emily blunt as Evelyn Abbott, Millicent simmonds as Regan Abbott, Cillian Murphy like emmett, Noah jupe as Marcus Abbott, John krasinski as Lee Abbott, Lauren-Ashley Christian like Emmett’s wife Zachary golinger like Emmett’s son Blake DeLong like umpire, Sheri fairchild Y Djimon hounsou.

The movie A quiet place 2 It will be released on May 26, 2021 in theaters around the world.