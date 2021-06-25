Final trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings already has a final trailer. After a succession of teasers and posters about the new Marvel movie, Disney has finally released the trailer for what is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next.

Along with the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel has also confirmed the definitive release date. If nothing changes, the movie It will hit theaters on September 3, 2021. And with bad news: the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be exclusive to theaters. This means that at its premiere It can only be seen in the rooms, and not on Disney +.

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney once again puts its model of premieres to the test, which mostly if they have reached theaters, they have also done so on Disney +. In fact, one of the biggest releases of the year, Black Widow, will hit theaters as well as the Disney + Premier Access next July 9.

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) must face her past as a spy and the relationships she broke long before she became an Avenger.

Shang-Chi, will therefore be one of the exclusive releases of the cinemas of this 2020 as far as the Marvel catalog is concerned. However, it is to be expected that, in a few months, it will also reach the Streaming platform, who knows if it will be open to all subscribers.

Trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and written by Dave Callaham, Andrew Lanham and the director himself. It will be a 1973 adaptation of Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin’s Marvel comics. Lesser known faces in the cast than in other major Marvel productions.

Simu Lui Tony Leund, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng will be in charge of bring the characters from the Starlin comics to life in the cinema.

Marvel

