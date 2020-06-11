Repsol’s final dividend schedule is as follows:

June 15: last trading day of Repsol shares with the right to participate in the “Repsol Flexible Dividend” Program (last trading date).

June 16: effective trading of the free allotment rights begins, and therefore the date from which the Repsol shares will be listed “ex-coupon”.

June 17: effective date of settlement of the operations carried out on June 15 (record date).

June 30: End of the term to request the remuneration in cash by virtue of the commitment to purchase rights that Repsol will assume.

July 6: End of the free allotment rights trading period. Acquisition by Repsol of the free allocation rights of those shareholders who have requested their purchase by Repsol.

July 8: closing of the capital increase and communication of the final result of the operation. Payment of cash to shareholders who have chosen to sell the free allotment rights to Repsol by virtue of the purchase commitment.

July 23: estimated date of commencement of ordinary trading of new shares on the Spanish stock exchanges, subject to obtaining the corresponding authorizations.

Repsol’s dividend yield is currently 10.3% and the oil company has a ‘pay-out’ of 72.6%.

