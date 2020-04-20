The 18 teams in the league ACB They have unanimously approved to play the title in a final phase of 12 teams. The final decision must be made before the end of May. Both Andorra and the Canary Islands have been presented to be the unique venues of the final tournament. Those who would fight for the title would be the following teams: FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Zaragoza, Iberostar, Bilbao, Andorra, Valencia, Baskonia, Unicaja, Burgos, Gran Canaria and Joventut. Two groups of six would be played and the first two of each group would be measured for the semifinals and the final, which would be played in playff format. Thus, six teams would not play more, although there would be no decreases.

This will be the final phase of the #LigaEndesa 2019-20 1️⃣2️⃣ first classified after Day 23 ⏺️ Two groups of 6

⏺️ Each team will play 5 games

⏺️ The first two of each group will advance to the semifinals

⏺️ Semifinals and end to single match pic.twitter.com/DMzKi9XTkq – Endesa League (@ACBCOM) April 20, 2020

