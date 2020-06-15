The power of sport as a backbone of society and balm in bad times will be revealed during the next two weeks at the facilities of L´Alquería, in Valencia. The 12 best basketball teams will meet in the final phase of the ACB League to determine the champion; a champion who will forever be remembered as « the one with the coronavirus », but whose title will be worked on by everyone present. Nothing more precious than a trophy, whatever the circumstances.

Times of crisis can become opportunities and they have perceived this since the organization of the most prestigious league on the European continent. With a competition format as attractive as it is demanding for the players, the emotion is guaranteed in a carousel of encounters that will last from Wednesday June 17 to Tuesday June 30. There will be two groups of six teams, who will face each other, and the best two from each group will enter the semifinals. This is what you can expect from each of them in a tournament where there are many favorites.

06/15/2020 01:06

Group A; conducive ground for surprises

FC Barcelona, ​​Iberostar Tenerife, Retabet Bilbao Basket, Kirolbet Baskonia, Unicaja de Málaga, Joventut Badalona

The big favorite is FC Barcelona, ​​but you will have very little room for relaxation. Although it is true that the Vitorians and Malaga players were not curdling a great season, this was due more to the overload of matches in European competitions than to the real level they can offer. The experience and winning aura that these sets show by history, as well as the innate talent of their templates, can give them many options to surprise.

But it cannot be ruled out, far from it, to an Iberostar Tenerife that was displaying a spectacular level of play. The ideal gear in their game and the completeness of their squad make them worthy of the role of clear candidates for the classification. The Basques have a complete squad and cannot be ruled out for a battle in which Joventut seems the weakest team. A victory for those from Badalona could cause an earthquake in all expectations.

B Group; a fight without quarter for second place

Real Madrid, Casademont Zaragoza, Morabanc Andorra, Valencia Basket, San Pablo Burgos and Herbalife Gran Canaria

It seems difficult to think that the meringues will not qualify for the semifinals, and even as group leaders. The depth of their staff, experience in great events and understanding on the track, make them clear favorites of a group where Valencia Basket will try to become strong in its facilities. The Aragonese were at a high level before the pandemic, while Burgos seems like the Cinderella of a group in which the Canarian team and the Andorran cannot be ruled out.

It would be vital for the great favorites to be first, in order to avoid that in the semifinals there could be a clash between Catalans and Vikings. Any stumbling block could be fatal in a tournament where there is no margin for error and in which the lack of competitive rhythm could favor surprises.

– Calendar and schedules

From Wednesday 17 to Friday 26 the matches corresponding to the group stages will be played. Each day will be the turn for one of them, starting the competition in Group A, whose members will play on 17,19, 21, 23 and 25, while those in Group B will do so on 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26 Each day three time slots are established for the dispute of meetings. The first match will be held at 3:30 p.m., the second at 6:30 p.m. and the third at 9:30 p.m.

The only day of rest for all the teams will take place once the group stage is over; It will be on Saturday, June 27, when the eliminated ones leave the Valencian facilities and the semifinalists rest facing the duels for a place in the final. These will be held on Sunday, June 28; the first semifinal at 17:00, between the first of Group A and the second of Group B, while the second will be at 20:00, between the first of Group B and the second of Group A. There will be another day of Rest on June 29 for the finalists, who will seek the title on Tuesday 30.

– Where to watch the final phase of ACB on TV

The event’s television rights are owned by Movistar +, which will establish a large display to cover all the details that arise in a unique and original tournament. Every day of the group phase, the #Vamos channel, available in the basic subscription of the payment platform, will broadcast at least one meeting, while the rest will be seen on Movistar Sports, available for 10 euros in the specific thematic package sports. The matches broadcast by #Vamos are as follows:

Matchday 1

Wednesday 06/17/2020. FC Barcelona vs Club Joventut Badalona at 15:30

Thursday 06/18/2020. Real Madrid vs Herbalife Gran Canaria at 18:30

Matchday 2

Friday 06/19/2020. Unicaja vs Fc Barcelona at 18:30

Friday 06/19/2020. Kirolbet Baskonia vs Iberostar Tenerife at 21:30

Saturday 06/20/2020. Valencia Basket vs Casademont Zaragoza at 21:30

Matchday 3

Sunday 06/21/2020. Iberostar Tenerife vs Retabet Bilbao Basket at 15:30

Monday 06/22/2020. Real Madrid vs Valencia Basket at 18:30

Matchday 4

Tuesday 06/23/2020. Iberostar Tenerife vs Club Joventut Badalona at 21:30

Wednesday 06/24/2020. Valencia Basket vs San Pablo Burgos at 21:30

Matchday 5

Thursday 06/25/2020. FC Barcelona vs Iberostar Tenerife at 21:30

Friday 06/26/2020. Real Madrid vs Casademont Zaragoza at 21:30

Semifinals

Sunday 06/28/2020. 1st Group A vs 2nd Group B at 17:00

Sunday 06/28/2020. 1st Group B vs 2nd Group A at 20:00

Final

Tuesday 06/30/2020. SF1 winner vs SF2 winner at 20:00