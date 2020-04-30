Final of the tournament defined by the TNT title of AEW

Defined the final of the tournament by the TNT title of AEW. Yesterday we could see who were the fighters who qualified for the final.

We already know who the finalists of the AEW TNT title tournament are.

Cody and Lance Archer have advanced to the finals of the tournament that will crown the first AEW TNT champion. Cody was the first to advance, defeating Darby Allin in the first semi-final match that took place tonight at Dynamite. Darby launched with the Coffin drop from the top rope, but Cody moved Darby’s shoulders to the canvas and held him down to win the match and advance to the final.

The main event featured the second semifinal between Lance Archer and Dustin Rhodes. After a back and forth match, Archer rammed Dustin’s head into an exposed tensioner. QT Marshall went out to throw in the towel, but Cody stopped him before he could. Archer then killed Dustin with the EBD claw.

Cody and Lance Archer have previously met before. Jake Roberts, who has been acting as manager Archer, challenged Cody several weeks ago. Cody noted that Archer was successful in Japan, but had not proven himself in the United States, and ultimately rejected the offer.

AEW Double or Nothing, where the tournament final will be held, will take place on May 23.

