According to the newspaper ‘Record’, the Portuguese Football Federation does not take for granted the decision between Porto and Benfica and the matches that define who goes up to the 2nd League

After concluding all competitions in which it organizes, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) admitted, at the beginning of April, that the final of the Portuguese Cup, as well as the matches that define who goes up to the 2nd League could be played when there was a condition. However, the organization no longer guarantees that the matches will take place because of the global pandemic of the new coronavirus.

According to the Portuguese newspaper ‘Record’, the decision between Porto and Benfica depends on the approval of the Directorate-General for Health, which will investigate whether there are safety and public health conditions for football matches in the country to take place. In addition, the organization stressed that it will not make any decision before talking to the finalists.

Also according to the federation, so far, there is no set date for the match. It is worth mentioning that, initially, the decisive game would be played on May 24th. However, it was suspended in early March due to the spread and risks of spreading the disease.

Currently, the entity has a working group coordinated by the Health and Performance Unit and with the participation of a team of specialists from hospitals (São João do Porto and Curry Cabral de Lisboa), universities (School of Public Health at Univ. Nova and Instituto de Saúde Pública of Univ. Porto), and also of the CUF hospital network, in order to prepare a plan for the return of sports activities in the country (competitions, referees and teams).

