Final of the Copa América 2021 would have an audience

Although it was originally planned to be played behind closed doors, with the rest of the tournament, the final of the Copa América 2021 between the teams of Argentina and Brazil could have fans in the stands of the Maracana Stadium.

According to media information in Argentina, it was authorized that both Argentina and Brazil will be able to have 2,200 fans in the stands (a total of 4,400), for the grand final of the Copa América.

Also read: Brazil vs Argentina: Neymar sends a message to Lionel Messi prior to the Copa América final

However, these tickets will not be available for sale, but will be distributed among the sponsors and fans who can attend will have to present a negative test of Covid-19 to gain access.

This number of fans would mean less than 10% of the total capacity of the Maracana, something similar to what happened in the final of the Copa Libertadores between Palmeiras and Santos.

So far, neither the Copa América nor the Conmebol have issued any statement confirming that the final between Argentina and Brazil will be able to count on fans.

✅ ️ [ÚLTIMO MOMENTO] BOMBAZO: THERE WILL BE AN AUDIENCE IN THE FINAL Minutes ago it was confirmed that there will be spectators in the final of the # CopaAmérica where there will be a small presence of fans. pic.twitter.com/JsQfPhkXCB – Deportes Al Taco (@DeportesAlTaco) July 9, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content