Today, another European country begins to resume its football after the stoppage of sports activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is Austria. And with a game worth the Austrian Cup title. At 2 pm (Brasília time) RB Salzburg makes the final with Austria Lustenau. The game will be at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt.

Hulmer is one of the highlights of Red Bull Salzburg, which today decides the Austrian Cup title with Lustenau (.)

The duel is a confrontation between David and Goliath: the RB – the richest club in the country and managed by Red Bull – is the current six-time national champion, defending Cup champion and this Thursday assumed the leadership of the current edition of the Austrian League on the carpet. because of a 12 point penalty from the then leader LASK (read more below). Lustenau plays in the Third Division and will have to play a playoff to avoid relegation.

It is not by chance that the RB is so favorite that all bookmakers pay 1.1 or 1.2 euros for every euro bet. Those who venture to bet on Lustenau would receive from 18 to 20 euros for each 1 bet.

Although he goes as an underdog, Lustenau cannot be totally ruled out. After all, in 2010/2011 he was runner-up in the Austrian Cup (lost to Ried). It is worth mentioning that Lustenau tries to be the second team from Terceira to win the Austrian Cup. The first and only was Pasching, in 2012/2013 (this club is now on Monday).

Austrian League

This Thursday, the local federation decided to punish LASK Linz with the loss of 12 points and a fine of 75 thousand euros (R $ 450 thousand) for having performed normal training and not training in groups when the work started to be released with the end of isolation because of the new Coronavirus pandemic. With that, LASK loses leadership to RB, but there is still appeal. The Austrian is in his title hexagon and there are ten rounds left. The table, before the punishment, placed the LASK with 27 points against 24 of the RB.

