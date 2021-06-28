final, Libertadores, 2001

MEXICO CITY.

There are indelible matches like a scar. One of them turns 20, an episode that changed the perception of Mexican football, the 2001 Copa Libertadores final in which Cruz Azul died standing up in a heroic exercise that made Boca Juniors see the worst forecasts in one night cold autumn in Buenos Aires.

In the distance, two players from that game talk about a game that had emotion, tear gas, goals, balls on the posts and penalties.

Melvin Brown in Zapopan and Christian Traverso in Buenos Aires, began a talk about the preamble to the final game of a convulsive tournament in 2001, as Libertadores always are.

Melvin Brown (MB): “We felt superior, sorry Christian, because I am going to sound enlarged, but it was the reality, it is what we thought at the time.

Christian Traverso (CT): No, no, it’s true, Cruz Azul had a great team. It happens that we had won at the Azteca, we came to La Bombonera and said, ‘it will be easier’, not relaxed, but we had all the people in favor.

MB: Even Diego Armando Maradona, I remember that when he entered, the stadium sang differently.

CT: Yes, there is an avalanche, it means that all the people go on top of the one in front to the fence. When things go wrong, the stadium pulls in Boca’s favor, and that night things didn’t work out for us.

MB: Even so, we were not impacted by the stadium, I think Rosario Central, the Giant of Arroyito, was worse, the truth is that that hardened us, we were already prepared.

CT: Do you remember the tear gas mess? The collapse broke out outside, the rubber bullets were heard and there was a police helicopter that increased the gas on the field, the game had to be stopped.

MB: Sure, it was at minute six. We were actually giving them a dance. I think that affected you more, because we recovered the rhythm and Boca did not. The gases were felt, they told us to pour water on our faces and then no, that’s how Libertadores was, now they breathe gas and take the final to Madrid (laughs).

CT: They are Libertadores games, you are right, besides the court was not good. The mud, the humidity, the cold, on top of the papers, an unbearable amount on the court.

MB: Those yellow and blue paper beggars, they threw in millions. I took out shoes with six studs and they stuck to me, it looked like I was wearing tennis shoes, I was slipping all over the court.

CT: They were still tough to score, hey, really an uncomfortable team. We took the game out of pure pride, because we had been injured and faced with our board of directors, there was one in the leadership who treated us badly.

MB: There came a moment after Palencia’s goal in which the stadium fell silent and fell, that La Bombonera screams, because I didn’t hear a sound like 10 minutes.

CT: Well then he woke up, I had one at minute 85 that hit the crossbar. I wanted to ensure her so much that she did not enter.

MB: I had forgotten that one. Pinheiro put one of us on his post, I wanted to counterattack, but because of the way the court was, the ball bit me very quickly and I didn’t hit it.

CT; You and me would have scored. On penalties I wanted to kick but Bianchi told me, ‘you don’t shoot’, because I had missed in the semifinals against Palmeiras, so I put on the jacket.

MB: Palencia scored, we were going well, then Córdoba stops Galdames, and you say ‘fucking mother, again on penalties’, we had some hope, but Hernández failed and then Pinheiro … it’s over.

